Breaking news: National admits there's a housing crisis - Little

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 14:36

National finally admits there’s a housing crisis, but today’s belated announcement is simply not a credible response to the problem it’s been in denial about for so long, says Leader of the Opposition Andrew Little.

"National can’t now credibly claim to be tackling the housing crisis four months out from the election when, for nine years, they’ve ignored the plight of first home buyers and families in need.

"This Government has long rubbished the idea of building houses. Time and again it’s failed to deliver any significant increase in housing supply.

"National cannot be trusted to do anything meaningful for the thousands of first home buyers in Auckland who have been denied their shot at the Kiwi dream.

"Amy Adams has fudged the figures. How many of these houses will actually be affordable? What does ‘affordable’ mean? How will that give hope to first home buyers when speculators can buy these houses too?

"It’s just more smoke and mirrors from a Government that’s failed miserably. It’s a mish-mash of old and new housing programmes. Many of these houses have already been announced.

"Auckland currently has a shortfall of 40,000 houses and growing. This plan won’t address the shortfall, let alone build the extra houses needed to keep up with demand.

"This last minute announcement just won’t do enough. National has had its chance. It’s time for a fresh approach.

"Labour will build 50,000 houses in Auckland people can afford to buy and we’ll increase the supply of state houses; we’ll crack down on speculators; and we’ll invest in warm, dry homes.

"National hasn’t a shred of credibility left. The evidence keeps mounting:

- It promised a big increase in emergency housing beds in the last six months, and hasn’t delivered.

- It’s Special Housing Areas promised an extra 39,000 homes, fewer than 2,000 have been built.

- Housing New Zealand has failed meet its building targets and reduced the number of state houses by 2,500.

"This cynical announcement by National should be seen for what it is - an election year fudge to paper over the cracks of its failure in housing. It’s time for Labour’s plan," says Andrew Little.