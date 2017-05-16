National on housing, who can’t see through this? - NZ First

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 15:16

National is at last planning to build some houses in Auckland - over 10 years - whoopee, says New Zealand First.

"Auckland needs at least 140,000 homes within the next 10 years so demolishing 8300 houses, only 40 years old, and building 34,000 over 10 years is simply not taking the demand for housing in Auckland seriously," says New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland, Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"The former PM was gloating before being elected nearly a decade ago that there was a housing crisis. Why did he and his colleagues, including the current PM, then fall asleep.

"Now they are planning for the next decade. Give the people a break.

"National has had nine years to build desperately needed homes, and hasn’t. The best they can do is bring out a plan for the next 10 years.

"Every National Party announcement now, pre-Budget, Budget, and post Budget, will have this feature - because of their tardiness in addressing real issues every announcement will shine a mirror light upon them.

"In short they are being found out daily for the incompetent managers they are.

"Now out of its slumber as the election bells chime, National is coming up with too little, and it’s way too late for the people of New Zealand," says Mr Peters