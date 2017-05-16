Anne Tolley welcomes MSD's independent review

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 16:02

Social Development Minister Anne Tolley has welcomed today’s release of the independent review into The Ministry of Social Development's individual client level data IT system.

"It’s vital clients and providers have confidence that their information is appropriately protected," says Mrs Tolley.

"While no privacy breach of any personal data occurred, I am extremely disappointed that the report highlights a number of areas of concern.

"While this occurred at a time when the Ministry was going through major organisational change, the report highlights that the project lacked the appropriate governance, project management processes, and dedicated project resource.

"The reviewers also found there was insufficient due diligence in the selection and implementation of the temporary IT solution. There was a lack of appropriate checks and testing to confirm the system’s readiness. Privacy considerations and security risks were not properly identified and mitigated in a timely manner.

"Some of these difficulties could have been mitigated if the team had used the experience and knowledge from within the Ministry and from other agencies.

"I have made it clear to the Chief Executive that I expect these lessons will be taken on board. Given previous IT issues, the Ministry should have overseen this project appropriately.

"I understand that an employment investigation by the Chief Executive is now being undertaken as a result of the review."

Former Deloitte NZ consultant, Murray Jack, led the review which looked at the circumstances around the 3 April 2017 technical breach where a provider was able to view another provider’s folder. It also examined why the IT system was selected, the security steps taken, and the governance of the project.

The independent review is available at: www.msd.govt.nz