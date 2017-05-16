Salvation Army comments on housing announcement

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 16:58

The Salvation Army cautiously welcomed today’s Government announcement of additional social and affordable housing in Auckland.

The announcement reflects some of the policy recommendations the Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit have been advocating over a number of years. This included using government borrowing and Housing New Zealand resources for funding increases in the supply of social and affordable houses in Auckland.

"That Government has staked some solid numbers around the additional social and affordable housing units is a commitment The Salvation Army welcomes," said Lieut-Colonel Ian Hutson, Director of The Salvation Army’s Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit.

However, The Salvation Army also had some questions and concerns.

"The number of houses proposed do not appear to be sufficient to meet existing and projected demand, so still more will be required," said Lieut-Colonel Hutson.

In addition the Army has concerns over what will happen to State House tenants during the reconstruction process.

Clearer information is also needed on the affordability of the houses provided. This includes clarifying the number of affordable houses to be built and the ceiling price that these will be made available.

The Salvation Army also raised concern about whether there was sufficient capacity within HNZC's balance sheet, believing there would be a need for additional capital funding from Government for the additional houses.

The Salvation Army looks forward to more detailed information from Government, but remains pleased to see progress being made to meet Auckland’s affordable housing needs.