Kaiapoi Domain returned to the community

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 11:50

The return of Kaiapoi Domain to the Waimakariri District Council marks the start of a new chapter for the area, Building and Construction Minister Dr Nick Smith says.

Dr Smith attended a ceremony today with Waimakariri Mayor David Ayers to formally hand back the remediated Kaiapoi Domain site.

"The Government built three temporary accommodation villages on reserve land in Christchurch and Waimakariri following the Christchurch earthquakes in 2010/11. These villages - Linwood Park, Rawhiti Domain and Kaiapoi Doman - had a total of 84 homes and were built at a cost of $15 million to house people who needed somewhere to stay while their home was repaired or rebuilt," Dr Smith says.

"The Kaiapoi Domain village closed in April 2016 due to easing demand and the 22 houses were sold. They had housed 180 households, who stayed five months on average. The three villages collectively housed more than 815 households.

"The villages have been run by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment as part of the Canterbury Earthquake Temporary Accommodation Service (CETAS). CETAS has helped more than 6500 households find temporary accommodation, which is a significant level of support contributing to Canterbury’s residential recovery and regeneration.

"Over the past couple years, the need for temporary accommodation support has reduced, to the point that the three villages on reserve land are no longer needed. The return of Kaiapoi Domain to the Waimakariri District Council today means the reserve can be repurposed by for new community use initiatives and general recreational enjoyment."