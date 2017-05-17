Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 12:18

MÄori Development Minister and Associate Minister for Economic Development Te Ururoa Flavell attended the re-opening of Fonterra’s Susumas plant in Malaysia yesterday.

The re-opening event is part of Mr Flavell’s business and cultural mission in Malaysia.

"We have strong ties with Malaysia in trade, education, security and defence, and tourism and we want to build on that.

"As such this mission has a specific focus on establishing relationships in the food and beverage sector.

"The MÄori economy is open for business and a good provider of the high value products that Malaysians seek," says Mr Flavell.

Mr Flavell says it is a real pleasure to witness the impact of Fonterra’s dairy business in Malaysia for the past 40 years and more.

"And it is amazing to see milk that is produced in New Zealand being enjoyed by millions of Malaysians each day.

"Fonterra has a 40 year presence and history in Malaysia and is an example of a successful New Zealand business using Malaysia as a regional hub."

As New Zealand’s largest company, and the world’s biggest dairy processer and exporter, Fonterra also plays a big role in putting New Zealand on the map globally.