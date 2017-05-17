Long term planning talks to start in June

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 13:52

Whangarei District Council will start engaging with the community on the 2018-28 Long Term Plan in June, about six months earlier than it has in the past, before it starts putting the plan together.

"Usually we would draft it and put it out for consultation next year, but we have decided to bring the community into the discussion at a much earlier stage this year, before we draft the plan," said Whangarei Mayor Sheryl Mai.

"All the information people bring to the table will be considered as we draft the plan, and then it will go out for public consultation next year, as per the usual process.

"We are aiming to attract a wider range of people into the conversation than we have in the past and make 2018-28 a really community driven decade for Council."

A suite of public meetings, newspaper articles, a custom-made website, facebook and pop up shops at events have been designed to kick off the conversation good and early.

A Long Term Plan is developed every three years. It lays out in detail the progression of work and projects, income and expenditure for the first three years of the coming decade, and outlines the next seven years in a more general fashion.

Formal consultation is a legal process that involves developing a draft for comment, inviting submissions on it, holding hearings and making decisions.

Early engagement is a less formal process that mainly involves discussions and collecting feedback. It gives people lots of opportunity for input before formal work begins on developing a plan, and the aim is for it to help set the direction for a draft.