Democratic decision-making welcomed

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 15:35

Democracy Action is welcoming Monday’s decision by the Hauraki Gulf Forum to reject the ‘co-governance’ provisions recommended in the highly contentious Governance Review and Recommendations Report, commissioned by the Forum.

The report recommended restructuring the Forum, removing the majority of elected members and proposing the following:

- eight members appointed by mana whenua;

- five members appointed by the Minister of Conservation (political, business or NGO leaders rather than Crown representatives); and

- three members appointed by local authorities (one from each of the Auckland Council, Waikato Regional Council and the territorial authorities collectively) - these may or may not be elected members.

Chairman of the Democracy Action, Lee Short, who attended the meeting says, "The overriding purpose of the Hauraki Gulf Forum is to promote and facilitate the integrated management and the protection and enhancement of the Hauraki Gulf. It was never intended to be used as a vehicle to usher in constitutional change. Yet, this is exactly what proposals in the report were promoting".

"If these proposals had been adopted half of the power of the Forum would have been captured by interests that are unelected by and unaccountable to the wider community".

"We congratulate the Forum members who voted against the co-governance proposals, and reaffirmed their commitment to addressing the underlying causes of habitat degradation, poor water quality and fisheries depletion in the Gulf".