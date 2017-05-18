PM meets with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 01:36

Prime Minister Bill English and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reiterated their commitment to the Trans-Pacific-Partnership (TPP) in a meeting in Tokyo today.

"Both New Zealand and Japan remain committed to seeing the TPP Agreement come into force, while at the same time ensuring there are opportunities for other economies to join," Mr English says.

"The TPP remains valuable both economically and strategically for New Zealand. It will improve access for our exporters and lower tariffs around the Asia-Pacific."

Mr English and Prime Minister Abe also discussed a number of key bilateral issues, and shared their concerns on regional and international issues including North Korea, and the threat of international terrorism.

"We value Japan’s views on these issues," Mr English says. "Japan and New Zealand are close friends and have partnerships in a number of areas including trade and investment, science and technology and security and defence.

"Today we agreed that renewable energy and agriculture will be two areas which we will focus on in the next few years," Mr English says.

"Sport will also feature with Japan set to host Rugby World Cup in 2019, the Olympics and Paralympic Games in 2020 and the World Masters’ Games in 2021.

"I was pleased to announce that the All Blacks will play a test in Japan in November 2018," Mr English says.

Mr English was accompanied on his visit to Japan by Minister of Trade Todd McClay, and a delegation of senior business leaders.

Japan is New Zealand’s fifth largest trading partner, with two-way trade totalling over $7 billion, and the fifth largest source of foreign investment. Over 100,000 Japanese visit New Zealand each year, including nearly 10,000 students.

"My visit recognises the strength of our long-standing relationship, and the important role that Japan plays in our region," says Mr English.