Joyce's rocket: taxpayers should be allowed to see what they paid for

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 10:23

The Taxpayers’ Union says it is disgraceful that taxpayer-funded venture, Rocket Lab, is refusing to allow the New Zealand public from viewing live images of the planned test launch of the company’s first low earth orbit rocket next week.

Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director, Jordan Williams, says, "Taxpayers have contributed up to $25 million into this private American-owned venture thanks to this Government’s corporate welfare schemes. At least with the corporate welfare given to American film studios, the public get to watch the results. Here, in the event of anything going wrong, the company can prevent any of us seeing our money go up in flames."

"We think it is timely that the launch is scheduled the week of Steven Joyce’s first budget. Like the rocket, many eyes will be watching whether Budget 2017 flies, or whether wasteful government spending, such as the $1.3 billion per year on corporate welfare, see meaningful tax cuts go up in flames."