Heritage NZ and Maori Heritage Council changes

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 12:11

Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Maggie Barry has announced the appointment of four new members to the Heritage New Zealand Board and to the MÄori Heritage Council.

"The new members of the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Board are Bryce Barnett, Chris Cochran, Kim NgÄrimu and David Nicoll and the new members of the MÄori Heritage Council are Chris Cochran, Rebecca (Liz) Mellish and Paul White," Ms Barry says.

"I’m pleased with the depth and breadth of experience on these two bodies which ensures the best of governance. Some members serve on both Board and Council."

"I’d also like to thank outgoing Heritage NZ board members Wayne Marriott, Brian McGuinness and Storm McVay and MÄori Heritage Council members Richard Bradley, Antoine Coffin and Wayne Marriott for their contribution over their three-year term."

Minister Barry also announced the reappointment of four members to each organisation.

Heritage New Zealand’s responsibilities include protecting archaeological sites, identifying and recording heritage places and managing a portfolio of heritage properties.

The MÄori Heritage Council’s responsibilities include listing MÄori sacred sites and historic places of particular interest to MÄori.