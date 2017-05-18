Mitchell to attend Trans-Tasman Justice meeting

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 17:02

Associate Minister of Justice Mark Mitchell travels to Melbourne today to attend the Law, Crime and Community Safety Council (LCCSC).

The LCCSC is a joint-ministerial council which helps maintain an Australian and Trans-Tasman focus on fighting crime and promoting best practice in law, criminal justice and community safety.

"I am looking forward to meeting my Australian counterparts and discussing ways we can collaborate on issues of real importance like family violence, cyber-bullying, and cyber-crime," Mr Mitchell says.

"This meeting provides a forum to discuss the justice issues both nations face, and allows us to share ideas and learn from the experiences of other jurisdictions that are working hard to keep their communities safe."

The LCCSC is made up of around 17 Attorneys General and Ministers from across law and order and emergency management portfolios from New Zealand and all Australian jurisdictions. It meets twice a year.