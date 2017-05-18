Winston Peters declares war on maths and common sense - ACT

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 17:38

Winston Peters’ declaration of "political war" on superannuation is a declaration of war against mathematics and common sense, says ACT Leader David Seymour, who is challenging Mr Peters to a debate on the subject.

"There are currently four working-aged taxpayers supporting every retiree, but by the time current university students retire there will be just two. The number of pensioners is set to go from 665,000 to almost 800,000 in the space of just six years. It’s farcical to suggest this won’t affect our superannuation system.

"In fact, the superannuation budget is set to soon eclipse the entire education budget, and by 2060 the cost will have gone from 4.8% of GDP to 7.9%.

"Winston Peters’ claim that politicians don’t listen to pensioners is laughable. It’s easy for him to say this when he’s speaking in a Grey Power safe space, but if he made this claim in front of a younger crowd he’d be laughed out of the room.

"Older New Zealanders are more likely to vote, more likely to volunteer in political campaigns, and more likely to write to the paper. As a result, politicians fall over each other to win pensioner support. Peters is just the most shameless example.

"It’s younger generations that are ignored by politicians, and that’s why we’re set to be screwed over with 20 years of tax hikes to pay for increasing superannuation costs.

"I challenge Winston Peters to a debate on superannuation and intergenerational fairness. It can be at any time and place of his choosing - even if that’s a Grey Power meeting."