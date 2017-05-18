First innovation institute opened in China

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 18:26

Science and Innovation Minister Paul Goldsmith today opened New Zealand’s first innovation institute in Hangzhou, China, a key step towards developing stronger research links with Chinese researchers.

"China is a key science and innovation partner for New Zealand and the University of Auckland Innovation Institute in Hangzhou presents a great opportunity to help New Zealand research organisations commercialise their intellectual property into the Chinese market," Mr Goldsmith says

"The Institute will develop stronger relationships in China with government, universities, research institutes, local companies, and multi-national corporations that have a presence in China.

"It will provide access to a wide range of opportunities in China to support research at University of Auckland, as well as invaluable knowledge of how to access the Chinese market."

Set up in China’s Silicon Valley equivalent, Hangzhou Hi Tech Industrial Zone, the institute will share the same campus as research and development centres for Motorola, Nokia and Siemens.

The Institute offers meeting rooms, conference facilities and closed office areas, which can be used by Kiwi businesses for client meetings, seminars, functions or as a workspace. There is potential for partners to use the space under a long term co-location agreement, enabling closer collaboration.