$6.7 million Redevelopment for Kaikorai Primary School

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 11:25

Kaikorai Primary School in Dunedin is set to benefit from a $6.7 million redevelopment as part of the Government’s commitment to modernise school infrastructure, Education Minister Nikki Kaye and Associate Education Minister Tim Macindoe announced today.

"Kaikorai Primary School is a high performing school and the modern and innovative new learning spaces it will receive will enable it to continue to inspire the best from its pupils, both now and in the future," says Ms Kaye.

"This is a great opportunity for the school and its community to develop an environment that will support their vision for teaching and learning.

"The investment announced today comes on top of $37 million announced for new classrooms and school redevelopments in the Otago-Southland region last year.

"Overall, this Government has invested more in school infrastructure than any previous Government, with over $5 billion committed to address legacy issues such as old, leaky buildings; provide extra capacity to address roll growth pressures within existing schools; and build brand new schools.

Mr Macindoe says Kaikorai Primary School has a long and proud history as one of Dunedin’s oldest schools, having been established in 1869.

"The redevelopment will see the demolition of several old buildings that are near the end of their useful life," says Mr Macindoe.

"Eight new classrooms will be built as part of this project, along with a new library, administration area and multipurpose hall.

"Kaikorai Primary School will work with the Ministry of Education over the next two years to develop plans for the new facilities.

"Once the plans are drawn up, construction work on the site is expected to commence in mid-2019."