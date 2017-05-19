Ruapehu District Council votes to support funding proposals

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 13:36

Ruapehu District Council have voted in favour of supporting the proposals for funding economic development, Visit Ruapehu, township revitalisation and tourism infrastructure put forward for public consultation in the draft Annual Plan.

This will mean that Council is on track to adopt the 2017-18 Annual Plan on Wednesday 14 June with an average rate rise of 2.98%.

Ruapehu Mayor Don Cameron said he wanted to thank all the councillors for their careful consideration of the issues including the submissions received from the public.

"The positive vote was another significant milestone in Council’s journey toward creating more jobs, growing incomes and increasing the ratepayer base," he said.

"All councillors voted in support of the funding proposals for economic development, township revitalisation and tourism infrastructure seed funding."

"While there was strong support for Visit Ruapehu and its Ruapehu promotional work and regional tourism sector development as part of Accelerate25 there was also extensive debate around how much Visit Ruapehu should spend on marketing, and how much the tourism sector should be contributing toward this."

"Council now has certainty about its ability to maintain the current momentum of its key district development activities through to the 2018-2028 Long Term Plan (LTP) consultation next year which will be a really important in respect to Council’s future direction and significantly Ruapehu’s future."