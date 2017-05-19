Let’s embrace free trade and a renewed TPP - ACT

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 14:12

"ACT stands behind the Government’s pursuit of a renewed Trans Pacific Partnership," says ACT Leader David Seymour. "This action continues New Zealand’s modern tradition as a flagbearer of free trade and openness to the world.

"Ignore the opposition’s economic nationalism - New Zealand is a trading nation that needs greater access to overseas markets. When two countries trade, the people of both countries are better off.

"New checks and balances against harmful regulation are a positive for New Zealand businesses and consumers. If trade conditions make it harder for future Governments to run roughshod over the rights of importers and exporters, then that’s fantastic.

"The source of Labour and the Greens’ concern is obvious. If they are ever elected to government and seek to build an economic wall around New Zealand, they’ll have to first withdraw from the TPP. By that stage, the benefits of increased international trade will be clear, and New Zealanders will object to a regression to protectionism."