Police short on money so court case dropped - NZ First

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 16:43

The victim of a life-threatening hunting injury in Masterton believes charges have been withdrawn because there’s no money for expert evidence, says New Zealand First.

"It’s appalling that National has so under-funded police that offenders are getting off scot free," says Darroch Ball, New Zealand First List MP Based in Palmerston North.

"A man was charged with careless use of a firearm causing injury but today in Palmerston North District Court the police were forced to pull the case because of lack of evidence.

"Before the court hearing the victim was told by prosecution services that ‘even if there was an expert there is no money in the Police budget to retain an expert because the Police have a limited budget, they have to allocate priorities in terms of the use of ESR. That budget has been spent already on the homicides that have occurred in the Central District and it was spent three to four months before the year end’.

"How many victims have been told their case won’t go ahead because there is no money to do it?

"The police have their hands tied if they can’t get expert evidence to take a case to court," says Mr Ball.

"This was a serious charge, the case has been dropped. This sends a message that the police can’t do their job.

"Police Minister Paula Bennett must take this up immediately."