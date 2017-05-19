Southland Regional Council adopts Annual Plan

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 16:46

Environment Southland councillors adopted the Annual Plan 2017/18 this week. It updates the forecasted outputs and financial information in the third year of council’s current 2015-2025 Long-term Plan (LTP).

The overall rate increase for the 2017/18 year is 5.90% (equating to $873,857). This is below the forecasted increase in the Long-term Plan of 6.64%.

Environment Southland Chairman Nicol Horrell said in setting the rates for the year, the council was mindful of the challenging economic climate and also the significant demands being placed on it by central government, particularly in the freshwater space.

There are no significant changes to what was in the LTP, therefore the council will not be consulting on the Annual Plan 2017/18. However, Chairman Horrell said councillors are always available and interested in people’s views and encouraged people to contact their local councillors if there was something they wanted to discuss.

The Annual Plan becomes operational from the end of June. Both the Annual Plan 2017/18 and the Annual Plan 2017/18 Overview document are available online at www.es.govt.nz.