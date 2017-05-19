National hopeless on immigration, time for change - NZ First

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 16:16

National has been utterly hapless and hopeless on immigration - it is past time for a reset, says New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"The National Party made changes a month ago, they made changes last October and many times before that, all on the basis that immigration would become more focused," says New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"The record numbers month upon month prove that National’s changes have been about propaganda and totally ineffective.

"Under National, the country is taking in a city of the size of Rotorua each year, with record net immigration at 71,900 for the year to April. We only need compare this intake with that of the UK, with over 12 times our population, where the Prime Minister will reduce immigration to 100,000, to realise New Zealand’s numbers are far too high.

"National’s mass immigration policy is hurting Kiwis trying to buy a house, trying to get hospital treatment, education and National has failed to build all manner of infrastructure to keep pace with the influx. This has gone on long enough. Any which way they have been a massive failure on this issue.

"One party, New Zealand First, has long been committed to addressing the serious concerns of hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders on immigration," says Mr Peters.