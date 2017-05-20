Application to register political party and logo

Saturday, 20 May, 2017 - 08:54

The Electoral Commission is considering an application made under Part 4 of the Electoral Act 1993 to register the following political party:

Party name: New Zealand People’s Party Abbreviation: NZPP Applicant: Anil Kumar Sharma, Party Secretary

The Electoral Commission is also considering the New Zealand People’s Party’s application made under Part 4 of the Electoral Act 1993 to register the following political party logo:

Registration of a logo is needed for it to appear on a voting paper. For more information see www.elections.org.nz.

Registration of a party may be refused if the name is indecent, offensive, excessively long, likely to cause confusion or mislead electors, contains any reference to a title or honour or similar form of identification.

Registration of a party logo may be refused if the logo is indecent, offensive, likely to cause confusion or mislead electors, or contains any reference to a title or honour or similar form of identification, or infringes an intellectual property right.

Anyone who wishes to comment on the party name, party logo, or both may do so in writing to the Electoral Commission at:

The deadline for comments is 5pm, 5 June 2017.

You can find more information about the party and logo registration process here or email enquiries@elections.govt.nz or phone 04 495 0030 9am-5pm Monday to Friday.