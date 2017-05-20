New Zealand First must put up or shut up on TPP II - ACT

Saturday, 20 May, 2017 - 13:56

New Zealand First’s opposition to TPP II shows why we cannot risk giving Winston Peters the balance of power, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"A renewed TPP would mean access to enormous overseas markets for New Zealand businesses.

"If it had to go before the current Parliament, it would pass - only just. The unknown is whether New Zealand First would block it in a future government. They’ve always treated campaigning and governing as completely disconnected activities.

"The Government needs solid votes in parliament to negotiate with other countries. Uncertainty would cost New Zealanders countless billions. People usually support Winston Peters as a kind of protest, but this election a vote for New Zealand First could mean we’re left in the dust while other countries get on with trading.

"ACT are parliament’s staunchest free traders. When it comes to liberalising trade and opening up international markets for New Zealand businesses and consumers, even Helen Clark could negotiate with confidence knowing she had ACT’s support on trade. A stronger ACT will not only support the TPP, we will push the Government to pursue freer trade at every opportunity."