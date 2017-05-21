Police seeking witnesses to assault in Invercargill

|
Police are requesting assistance from members of the public who may have witnessed an incident at the intersection of Dee Street and Herbert Street Invercargill yesterday.
At around 5.50pm a man in a black/silver Nissan vehicle was assaulted by a passenger in a green ute.
The assault may have been prompted by an earlier disagreement over driving behaviour.
The victim in this matter received minor injuries and ambulance was not required.
Anyone who has witnessed the incident and can assist Police in this enquiry is asked to contact Constable Kieran Miskimmin at the Invercargill Central Station on 03 211 0400.
