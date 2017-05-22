Independent analysis of Budget 2017 for clearer picture of spending

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 10:00

Victoria University of Wellington and the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) will produce a joint analysis of the Budget 2017 that shows changes in government spending adjusted for inflation and population changes.

Real, per capita measures of all areas of core government spending calculated by Victoria and NZIER researchers will be made available to media following the release of Budget 2017. This analysis aims to better inform the public on the Government’s spending decisions.

"Every year on Budget day, huge amounts of information are made available, but very little is presented in a way that is genuinely understandable-at least to the vast majority of the public without specialist skills or experience in this area," says Victoria’s School of Government research fellow Toby Moore.

"With a rapidly expanding population and changing rate of inflation, announcements on aggregate additional spending fail to give the general public the information they need to understand in a meaningful way how the allocation of public expenditure has changed. Our analysis will make it far easier to see exactly how much is spent by the Government on a real, per capita basis in the core funding areas, and how this has changed over the recent years."

This analysis will include:

- Real, per capita changes in spending for all areas of government expenditure

- Infographics showing trends for real per capita spending back to 1994, and including Budget 2017 forecasts

- Breakdowns of government spending as a share of each tax dollar, and in terms of the average weekly income.

"The approach is deliberately simplified and deals with broad areas of spending. As such, the researchers caution there are limitations to the conclusions that can be drawn from the analysis, and leave it to others with the appropriate expertise to examine specific areas of government activity in appropriate detail."

Victoria University will distribute the results in a media release shortly after the Budget has been announced.