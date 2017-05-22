New Zealanders continue to switch electricity retailers - Judith Collins

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 10:18

The fact that 138,000 people have switched electricity retailers already this year shows competition is strong and consumers continue to shop around for a good deal on their power bill, says Energy and Resources Minister Judith Collins.

"The What’s My Number website is a quick and easy way for New Zealanders to figure out if they are already on the best deal, or if they could be saving on their power bill by switching provider."

More than 2.3 million New Zealanders have switched since the What’s My Number campaign started in 2011, with total estimated savings valued at $251 million.

"The government is committed to a competitive retail electricity market that empowers consumers. The number of New Zealanders switching providers shows that consumers continue to seek out the best deals for themselves."