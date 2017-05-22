NZ condemns North Korea's missile test

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 10:19

Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee has condemned yesterday’s test launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea.

"UN Security Council resolutions prohibit North Korean ballistic missiles. North Korea’s disregard for its obligations under these resolutions continues to be of deep concern," Mr Brownlee says.

"New Zealand strongly urges North Korea to start taking responsibility and contribute to the stability to the region.

"This is the eighth test conducted by North Korea this year, some with multiple missiles.

"We will continue to support sanctions and international efforts to address this situation.

"The extent of sanctions will be dependent on North Korea’s action," Mr Brownlee says.