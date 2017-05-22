Nominations re-open for East Coast Bays - Labour

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 10:38

Nominations open for Labour’s candidate in the East Coast Bays electorate

Nominations have re-opened for those who wish to be the Labour candidate for the East Coast Bays electorate in this year’s General Election.

Nomination forms can be found at labour.org.nz/party_resources. Nominees must be members of the Labour Party at the time of submitting a nomination form.

Nominations for the East Coast Bays electorate close at 5pm on Friday 9 June 2017.