Nominations re-open for East Coast Bays - Labour

Nominations open for Labour’s candidate in the East Coast Bays electorate
Nominations have re-opened for those who wish to be the Labour candidate for the East Coast Bays electorate in this year’s General Election.
Nomination forms can be found at labour.org.nz/party_resources. Nominees must be members of the Labour Party at the time of submitting a nomination form.
Nominations for the East Coast Bays electorate close at 5pm on Friday 9 June 2017.
