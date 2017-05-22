NZ world leader in disabled people-led monitoring of rights

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 11:12

Disability Issues Minister Nicky Wagner is welcoming a review of the disabled people-led monitoring initiative.

The initiative involved training over 50 disabled people to interview other disabled people about their experiences. It is governed by the Convention Coalition Monitoring Group, which monitors how New Zealand is implementing the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).

"The monitoring initiative is important because it provides a much more accurate picture of what life is like for disabled people in New Zealand, and with better information comes better decision making by government and Disabled People’s Organisations (DPOs)," Ms Wagner says.

"The review, conducted by Malatest International, found New Zealand is a world leader in disabled people-led monitoring but there is still room to improve.

"We now need to ensure disabled people-led monitoring reaches the wider disability community, to hear the experiences of disabled MÄori, Pasifika, children and young people, as well as those who communicate non-verbally."

The Government has provided funding for disabled people-led monitoring since 2010 as part of its commitment to implement the UNCRPD.

Over the next few months, the Office for Disability Issues will work with DPOs and other organisations to further improve the monitoring initiative.

For more information:http://www.odi.govt.nz/united-nations-convention-on-the-rights-of-persons-with-disabilities/nzs-monitoring-framework/report-on-the-review-of-disabled-people-led-monitoring/