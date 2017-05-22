SSC investigation should be wide and thorough - Taxpayers' Union

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 17:04

The Taxpayers’ Union says that the State Services Commission's investigation into the Transport Ministry’s handling of warnings about fraudster Joanne Harrison's behaviour while the current Auditor General, Martin Matthews, was Chief Executive at the Ministry, should be wide and thorough.

David Farrar, a co-founder of the Taxpayers’ Union, says, "The details which have been made public in the last 24 hours, suggesting that two former Transport Ministry workers were forced out of their jobs after raising the alarm about the use of taxpayers’ money, are disturbing."

"Taxpayers need to have confidence that officials can safely blow the whistle on the misuse of public money, and that departments have safeguards to prevent retaliation by perpetrators."

"The investigation should, at a minimum, interview the two whistle-blowers, and report on the handling of the allegations in 2013 by Mr Matthews."