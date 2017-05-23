PSA members hope for a budget that shows NZ has come of age

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 10:26

Equal pay for mental health support workers, a better future for our mokopuna, job security and creating science’s next "big wins" - Members of the New Zealand Public Service Association have set out their hopes for Budget 2017.

The union asked members to outline their hopes for Steven Joyce’s first budget as Finance Minister, and their calls for fairness, funding and future-proofing come through loud and clear.

Helen Amey, PSA delegate and home support worker, says home care for the elderly needs to be a priority - and getting equal pay for mental health support workers.

"The Ministry of Health excluded them from the care and support deal, and that’s not fair - it’s not equal if it’s not for everyone."

PSA delegate convenor Jacky Maaka says she thinks about the impact this week’s decisions will have on her mokopunas’ future.

"Would it be too much to ask for a commitment to a greater focus on inequalities in mental health and addiction, particularly for Maori and Pacific peoples?"

Troy Baisden from the PSA National Science Committee believes science and technology is New Zealand’s investment in "big wins" for future years.

"I’d like to see a budget that invests in our future, doesn’t cause hand-wringing over cuts, and gets stuck into research where we know more action is needed to get benefits to society."

Housing and student poverty were also a focus, and continued calls for reduction of the gender pay gap.

"We are heartened by our members’ positivity, in the face of a budget that may only deliver a band-aid over the cracks," PSA National Secretary Glenn Barclay says.

"Strong and vibrant public services are at the heart of a well-performing democracy.

"We hope Mr Joyce and the Prime Minister will listen to public servants, and deliver in some of these areas."