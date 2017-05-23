Agreed action plan for An Accessible City

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 15:30

Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration Nicky Wagner and Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel have received the Council’s updated implementation plan to improve the detailed design of An Accessible City roading projects.

An Accessible City is the transport chapter of the Christchurch Central Recovery Plan, aimed at making the central city more cycle and pedestrian friendly, and facilitating smooth traffic flow.

Ms Wagner and Mayor Dalziel met Council staff and local business representatives last week to discuss the plan.

"This is an unprecedented opportunity to make the central city car, bike and pedestrian friendly, but our approach must balance the needs of all road users," Ms Wagner says.

"I’m confident the city now has an implementation plan in place to help ensure concerns are addressed and needs are met, as much as practically possible.

"We’re taking a flexible and coordinated approach to achieve our objective of a sustainable, compact, user-friendly core that will help create a vibrant and prosperous city."

Mayor Dalziel says it has always been important to retain flexibility around the detailed design.

"It’s been nearly five years since people fed into the vision for the transport components of the Christchurch Central Recovery Plan and there will be some who have lost sight of the big picture. People now need the opportunity to re-connect with this vision, which is about much more than just roads; it’s about co-creating an exciting, vibrant and welcoming city for everyone," Mayor Dalziel says.

"It’s important we remain flexible in our approach to delivering on these transport projects and we continue to engage with the central city business and property owners, as well as the wider community.

"The Minister and I also agree that it is important to accelerate construction while minimising the impact on surrounding businesses as much as possible. Both Otakaro Limited and the Christchurch City Council are committed to that."