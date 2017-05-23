PSA supports Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 16:46

New Zealand's largest union will support the Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust at a Health Select Committee public hearing on Wednesday 24 May from 12.35pm-12.55pm, Room 4, Parliament House.

Public Service Association (PSA) national secretary Erin Polaczuk and Life Matters board member Corinda Taylor will be available for comment at the Wellington Cenotaph from 1.10pm.

Mrs Taylor will speak in front of 200 life-sized cut-outs of health workers the union says is missing due to underfunding.

Life Matters is a grassroots suicide prevention group setup by Corinda Taylor after the suicide of her 20-year-old son, Ross, in 2013.

The Trust is seeking an inquiry into mental health services to determine if service levels meet current and future needs.

Mrs Taylor delivered the group's petition seeking an inquiry to Maori Party MP Marama Fox on 8 November 2016. It has 1,740 signatures.