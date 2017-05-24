Budget for social change needed - Salvation Army

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 10:35

The 2017 Budget to be released on Thursday must reduce the level of social need in New Zealand says The Salvation Army.

It is concerning that the number of people seeking the assistance of The Salvation Army for housing, budgeting, drug addiction treatment and other services is increasing.

"Changing the level of social need requires Government assistance and we are keenly looking for budget initiatives that ensure this happens," said Lieut-Colonel Ian Hutson, Director of The Salvation Army Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit.

Hutson outlined five budget initiatives The Salvation Army is looking for in Thursday’s budget.

1. An annual allocation of at least $500 million over the next ten years to increase social and affordable housing.

2. Restoration of the Working for Families programme, which brings the value of the Working for Families budget to 2009 levels. This will require an allocation of additional $500 million.

3. An increased commitment to funding prisoner rehabilitation and reintegration, and an agreement that more of this work is delivered outside the prison gate

4. An announcement of the abandonment of the proposal announced in September 2016 to spend $1 billion on 1200 additional prison beds.

5. A 10% increase in alcohol taxes each year for the next three years, which raises prices for the cheapest liquor and so reduces harmful drinking -especially by young people.