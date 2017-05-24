On the Auditor-General: stand down only option

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 11:23

The case of the Auditor-General is simple. He must stand down, says New Zealand First Leader and Northland MP Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"The Speaker and the PM have come out with guns firing in support of Martin Matthews.

"It is not the Speaker’s job, he is not authorised to say anything on this matter.

"Mr English, as PM should do his job and take responsibility as leader of this country and stand Mr Matthews down.

"Now Mr Matthews has requested a meeting with me - he told the media about it before we had even seen the email. This smacks of the Beehive’s involvement.

"There is too much information that points to his failure as CEO at the Ministry of Transport. He ignored the fraud by a senior manager, and did nothing, acting only a few months out from his departure," says Mr Peters.