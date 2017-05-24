No Steven, people earning $70,000 aren’t rich pricks

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 12:06

To only adjust the bottom tax thresholds would be to give a slap to Kiwis earning around the $70K range.

"Adjusting bottom brackets is a no-brainer. But we need to adjust the top brackets too. $70K was once a lot of money. Now it’s not.

"These workers aren’t rich pricks, but Steven Joyce seems to think they are, continuing to take 33% of their payrises in tax.

"National these days appears less interested in genuine tax relief and more interested in redistribution of wealth through accommodation supplements and Working for Families handouts. In 2008, John Key called Working for Families ‘communism by stealth’. Nine years later, National wears the hammer and sickle on its sleeve.

"ACT would ensure that no-one pays over 25 per cent in tax. And funding this is easy - we’d simply return surpluses to taxpayers instead of using them to fund new election bribes.

"We’d also put a stop to bracket creep - permanently - by tying tax bracket thresholds to inflation."