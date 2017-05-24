Care needed with online details - Department of Internal Affairs

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 12:54

The Department of Internal Affairs is reminding people to be careful about the information they share online after an investigation into copies of eight birth records being fraudulently obtained.

A birth record is different to a birth certificate as it can’t be used as an official form of identification but it could be used by a fraudster to help them appear to be someone else.

Around 30,000 birth records are requested every year from the Public Register, mainly by family researchers, but any requestor is asked to prove their identity so they can be recorded on an access register.

The investigation has uncovered evidence that an individual has impersonated New Zealand individuals and used stolen credit card details to order copies of birth records and while the final purpose of obtaining them is unclear there is concern that it is not for a legitimate purpose.

The investigation revealed that:

The man obtained enough information (probably from online sources) to impersonate someone wanting a copy of a birth record He then made 12 attempts to order a copy of birth records As a result eight copies of records were sent out to an email address after being purchased using stolen credit card information Four attempts were unsuccessful and discontinued.

Registrar General Jeff Montgomery says the issue highlights the lengths fraudsters will go to and how careful people have to be with online information.

"No system is fool proof but we’ll certainly be making sure any lessons are learned and that our processes are as tight as they can be without inconveniencing our genuine customers.

"We have notified Police and the affected individuals."

Christine Jackson from Australia/New Zealand national identity support service IDCARE says there are things people can do to protect themselves.

"A compromise of our personal details is something that can happen to anyone, regardless of how savvy they are.

"Scammers will attempt to gather information from many sources including online and in a physical sense. The best way to avoid your identity from being compromised is to tighten security and remain vigilant", Christine says.

IDCARE recommends the following steps:

- Ensure all devices have the newest available security updates and run weekly anti-virus and malware protection software.

- Check your transaction statements closely

- If you receive unsolicited contact, and are asked to provide proof of your id, it is best not to engage. Instead, search the organisation they say they represent, and contact them yourself.

- Never open or click on links from emails you don’t know

- Never provide your personal or security details, including customer ID's or passwords, in response to any email, even if it looks legitimate

- Regularly change your passwords and PINs and be careful about selecting your passwords (particularly services that can be accessed via the internet)

- Avoid transacting online where you are using public or complimentary WiFi

- Never store scanned copies of identity documents on any of your devices. It is recommended that you keep such documents on a USB or an external hard drive that is not permanently connected to your device.

- Keep updated with current scams by subscribing to government websites such as Netsafe.

Further information and help is available at www.idcare.org