Labour's Mental Health Inquiry Within 100 Days Backed by Students

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 13:06

Responding to news of Labour leader Andrew Little committing to an independent mental health inquiry within 100 days of being elected, Jack Close, spokesperson for the Aotearoa Students’ Alliance says:

"An immediate inquiry to determine the causes, effects and solutions for this mental health crisis is a bottom line for students. Suicide is more likely to kill young people than cancer and car crashes combined."

"New Zealand has the highest rate of teen suicide in the OECD. If it were a disease, this catastrophic government failure would be prioritised in a moment’s notice. It is encouraging to see the Labour Party committing to such a priority."