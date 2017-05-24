NZ welcomes Australian Governor-General

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 14:45

Prime Minister Bill English has announced the Australian Governor-General, Sir Peter Cosgrove, will make a State visit to New Zealand next week.

Sir Peter will be accompanied by his wife, Lady Cosgrove, while here from Wednesday 31 May to Saturday 3 June.

"Sir Peter’s visit continues the close engagement between New Zealand and Australia," Mr English says.

"It follows the trip to New Zealand in February by Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, and this month’s visit to Australia by Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee."

It also reciprocates former Governor-General, Sir Jerry Mateparae and Lady Janine’s State visit to Australia in May 2015."

The Governor-General’s visit will include engagements in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Kaikoura and Stewart Island.