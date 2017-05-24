Candidate for Clutha-Southland announced

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 15:02

Mark Patterson, a fourth generation sheep and beef farmer at Lawrence is New Zealand First’s Clutha-Southland candidate for this year’s election.

"Mark has a wealth of farming and business experience and is well known through his family and sporting connections in the region," says New Zealand First Leader and MP for Northland, Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"He was instrumental in setting up the Meat Industry Excellence group, and as Deputy Chairman advocated for the rights of New Zealand red meat farmers.

"Mark has also had involvement with Alliance and Silver Fern Farms.

"His farming background, business acumen and his desire to ensure Kiwi farmers are given a fair go, makes him a good fit for New Zealand First and the best candidate to contest National’s Todd Barclay for the seat," says Mr Peters.

Mark farms a 503-hectare property with his family in Lawrence, West Otago.