NZ First announces Dunedin candidates

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 15:06

New Zealand First’s candidates to contest the Dunedin North and Dunedin South seats in this year’s general election bring with them a mix of social, environmental, community and education experience.

"Kerry Rushton, our candidate in the Dunedin South electorate, has a long association with social service and community support organisations in Dunedin and believes in making a real difference for all New Zealanders," say New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland, Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"Kerry has the experience and the skills to be a great advocate for Dunedin South"

"Our candidate for Dunedin North, Warren Voight, has a long involvement in local and national politics.

"Warren has spent the last 16 years working in the health sector and brings with him a strong understanding of what’s needed to improve the state of our health care on a regional and national level.

"Both Kerry and Warren will be strong advocates for their electorates and I look forward to working with them in the lead up to the 2017 election and after," says Mr Peters.