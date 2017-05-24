NZ First announces Dunedin candidates

|
[ login or create an account ]
New Zealand First’s candidates to contest the Dunedin North and Dunedin South seats in this year’s general election bring with them a mix of social, environmental, community and education experience.
"Kerry Rushton, our candidate in the Dunedin South electorate, has a long association with social service and community support organisations in Dunedin and believes in making a real difference for all New Zealanders," say New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland, Rt Hon Winston Peters.
"Kerry has the experience and the skills to be a great advocate for Dunedin South"
"Our candidate for Dunedin North, Warren Voight, has a long involvement in local and national politics.
"Warren has spent the last 16 years working in the health sector and brings with him a strong understanding of what’s needed to improve the state of our health care on a regional and national level.
"Both Kerry and Warren will be strong advocates for their electorates and I look forward to working with them in the lead up to the 2017 election and after," says Mr Peters.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.