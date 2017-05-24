Ria Bond selected again for Invercargill electorate

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 15:10

Ria Bond MP will stand again as New Zealand First candidate in the Invercargill electorate, this time in the 2017 general election.

"Ria has been in Parliament for two years," says New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland, Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"Since coming to Parliament in 2015, she’s been a vocal advocate for Invercargill and Southland. She has been appointed as New Zealand First’s Spokesperson on the Community and Voluntary Sector.

"Ria has also focused on the government’s failure with health funding overall, and particularly in mental health services.

"She is well known and respected in Invercargill. Before coming to Parliament, Ria owned her own business for 20 years and held numerous industry governance roles during that time," says Mr Peters.