Former Waitaki mayor stands for NZ First

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 15:14

New Zealand First is pleased to announce former Waitaki Mayor Alexander Familton as the candidate for Waitaki in the upcoming General Election.

"Mr Familton is a highly respected community leader with a wealth of experience in education and local government spanning several decades," say New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"He was principal at East Otago High School for 16 years before moving into local body politics.

"In 2013, Mr Familton retired as the Mayor of Waitaki and received the New Zealand Order of Merit in recognition of his work.

"Mr Familton has a long family history in the region, which began with farming on the Waitaki plains.

"Mr Familton is a strong contender for the electorate of Waitaki," says Mr Peters.