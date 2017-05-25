‘Kiwifail’ black hole continues to grow - Taxpayers' Union

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 16:14

Budget 2017 continues with the tradition of hundreds of millions diverted to Kiwirail but an apparent abandonment of the Government’s "Turn Around Plan" to get Kiwirail on a fiscally sustainable path.

Jordan Williams, Executive Director of the Taxpayers’ Union, says: "Every year since this Government was elected, it has allocated more money to ‘turn around’ Kiwirail’s financial sustainability. Investing in quality infrastructure, capital and metropolitan passenger transport services is one thing - but Kiwirail just can’t seem to operate its core business under its own steam."

"Once again the Government is kicking the can down the road and avoiding taking necessary decisions. Instead of the rationalisation of rail services, which Treasury officials have been recommending for years, this Government continues a hopeless ‘throw money at it and hope’ approach to New Zealand’s rail."