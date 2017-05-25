Waimak families benefit from families package - Matt Doocey

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 16:49

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey says Government’s Family Incomes Package delivers real value to Waimak families.

"Our families are directly benefiting in Budget 17 from our strong economy and wage growth. We’re looking at real returns for our Waimak families, including an additional $41 a week for couples with both partners on the average wage," Doocey said.

Doocey said the $2 billion package provided comprehensive support for families through adjusting income tax thresholds, increasing Working For Families and helping lower-income families with housing costs.

"Our families are enjoying increased investment in our Waimak schools, with new learning spaces and build projects going up all around the electorate. We’ve seen some exciting developments around health, both with increased provision in the Waimak and initiatives such as the free GP visits to children under 13. This package reinforces our commitment to supporting families to get ahead. The Waimak is a great place for young families and this package will make a positive difference in their lives," Doocey said.