Auckland to host NZCB Annual Conference

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 16:56

While there is more building and construction activity than ever before in Auckland and beyond, builders are temporarily unbuckling their tool belts for the NZCB Annual Conference at ANZ Viaduct Events Centre on 26-27 May.

Rt Hon Prime Minister Bill English will open the conference to nearly 400 delegates from across New Zealand on Friday 26 May, while Labour Party Leader Andrew Little will close the conference the following afternoon.

This year’s conference provides the opportunity for members to learn more about a number of key industry issues, including managing the risks around product failure as part of good business practice and protecting the interests of consumers; the state of the apprenticeship pipeline in the context of current and projected demand; and the licensing regime for builders and the issues the LBP Board is seeing.

"A key focus for NZCB is to foster industry best practice. Our annual conference is a chance for our members to get together, share knowledge, and learn from experts in various areas relevant to their business and to meeting consumer expectations," says NZCB Chief Executive Grant Florence.

A key feature of the annual conference is the NZCB Apprentice Challenge Final, where 15 talented apprentices from locations around New Zealand will compete for the top honour of national champion.

After building a high-spec outdoor table and bench seating during the regional challenge on Saturday 8 April, the Final involves each regional winner presenting a speech and work portfolio for the judges.

Apprentices will also take part in the fun but competitive Great Apprentice Race on Friday afternoon; a building-related challenge where apprentices must design, build and race a challenging project around the ANZ Viaduct Events Centre.

"NZCB’s key point of difference from the other major building trade association in New Zealand is that in order to be eligible for membership, builders must hold a formal trade qualification. In this context, we are committed to supporting and encouraging apprentices in a range of ways, including our annual NZCB Apprentice Challenge," said Mr Florence.

One third of builders in New Zealand are members of NZCB, who tend to be small to medium sized building firms offering a full spectrum of residential and light commercial building services.