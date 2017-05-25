Rocket launch a huge step for NZ's space industry - Bridges

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 18:24

Minister for Economic Development Simon Bridges has congratulated the team at Rocket Lab on the successful launch of their first test rocket on the Mahia Peninsula.

"Today’s successful launch is a major milestone in the development of New Zealand’s space industry," says Mr Bridges.

"It is the first visible sign of a space industry in New Zealand and is an achievement Rocket Lab, and all New Zealanders can be proud of."

New Zealand is now one of 11 countries currently able to launch satellites into space from their own territory and the first to launch from a fully private orbital launch range.

"The potential benefits for our economy are very significant. These include opportunities to grow in areas related to the space industry such as research, materials development and testing, and to attract other space related companies to set up in New Zealand, and even space tourism," Mr Bridges says.

"The Government is supportive of any industry that grows our economy through high-tech, innovative highly skilled activities."

A range of government agencies, led by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, is also ensuring launch activities are safe and secure.

"We hope the launch will encourage others to come to New Zealand and enjoy the same attractive features that Rocket Lab is taking advantage of, including good access to orbits, clear skies, a skilled workforce and an innovation friendly environment," says Mr Bridges.