Increase will benefit low income families - NZPIF

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 17:58

The NZ Property Investors' Federation (NZPIF) congratulates the Salvation Army for their advocacy work that has seen the accommodation allowance increase for low income families.

"An increase of $40 to $80 per week for large families and $25 to $75 for two person families will go a long way to helping their quality of life," says Andrew King, Executive Officer of the NZPIF

"This increase, combined with changes to income tax thresholds and family assistance measures, will hopefully mean a decline in overcrowding and missed rental payments for struggling low income families."

Many will believe that an increase in the accommodation supplement will just line landlords’ pockets, but that isn't how the system works.

The accommodation supplement is paid directly to tenants. Landlords usually have no idea if their tenants receive the allowance or not.