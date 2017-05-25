Beef + Lamb NZ welcomes Budget 2017 biosecurity investment

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 18:57

Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ), on behalf of sheep and beef farmers, has welcomed the Government’s additional investment in biosecurity, announced in the Budget today.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand Chief Executive, Sam McIvor said the additional $18.4 million recognised that biosecurity was a risk to primary production and a threat to the wider New Zealand economy.

"We’re pleased the Minister for Primary Industries, the Hon Nathan Guy has made this commitment to biosecurity.

"We realise everyone has a role in biosecurity and it’s an issue farmers take very seriously. Everyday farmers manage invasive weeds, animal health issues and keep watch for new and emerging pests and diseases.

"The sector is a large investor in disease control and biosecurity systems like the TB eradication Plan and NAIT and through the Red Meat Profit Partnership there is work underway for piloting enhanced food safety and biosecurity traceability by making all stock mob movements electronically traceable (electronic Animal Status Declarations eASDs)."

McIvor said B+LNZ has helped to shape the Biosecurity 2025 Strategy and the organisation looked forward to playing its part in helping MPI, along with all New Zealanders in implementing its vision for protecting New Zealand.