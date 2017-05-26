Govt mental health "smoke and mirrors" dangerous - YesWeCare

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 11:12

The Government’s smoke and mirrors around new mental health funding is dangerous, the health funding coalition YesWeCare.nz says.

YesWeCare.nz campaign coordinator Simon Oosterman says the Government will only fund $1.25m in new mental health money for each district health board.

"Having someone in despair feeling they aren’t being listened to is heart-breaking," he says.

"Finally having hope you are being listened to, only to find there is even less mental health support than before is dangerous."

Mr Oosterman says the new budget means the gap between funding and demand will increase.

"When funding doesn't kept up with an ageing and growing population with increased mental health needs, services get cut," he says.

Oosterman points to the Canterbury region as an example of what this budget means for mental health.

"The people of Christchurch continue to struggle with the mental health aftermath of the earthquake and they're familiar with broken promises," he says. "In 2016/17 Canterbury DHB spent $45m of their own money on mental health services and they’ve only received $39.68m for all health services this year."

YesWeCare.nz is a coalition of service users, community groups and people working in health.

The coalition wants every New Zealander to get the health care they need, when they need it.