Scope of multi-use arena study released

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 11:19

Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration Nicky Wagner and Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel are today releasing the Terms of Reference for a pre-feasibility study into a new multi-use arena in Christchurch.

Earlier this month the Government announced it would fund a pre-feasibility study to consider the size, cost and viability of an arena, as well as opportunities for a wider ‘Arena Precinct’.

The Terms of Reference, which have been agreed by the Crown and Christchurch City Council, set out the purpose and key considerations of the study.

"The Terms of Reference include a number of important considerations, particularly around the operational and financial viability of the arena model," Ms Wagner says.

"Any potential development will likely need to be a multi-use sports and entertainment venue to maximise opportunities for regional, national and international events."

Mayor Dalziel also says cost will be an important consideration.

"In order to bring the funding for a multi-use arena forward in our budget, we would have to consult with the people of Christchurch," Ms Dalziel says.

"This pre-feasibility study will enable us to explore ways of ensuring that it will not be a burden on ratepayers in the way it could have been if it was just a sporting stadium."

The Christchurch Stadium Trust, which owns the temporary AMI Stadium in Addington, will undertake the pre-feasibility report. It will report back to the Minister and Christchurch City Council by the end of July.